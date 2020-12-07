STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Essential workers' win TIME's 2020 Person of the Year Reader Poll

TIME said 'these heroes' won with 6.5 per cent of the more than 8 million votes cast in this year's poll.

Published: 07th December 2020 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2020 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Warriors

Essential workers beat out some 80 other candidates. (Representational Photo I Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Essential workers -- the nurses, doctors, delivery people, grocery-store employees and others who risked their lives on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic this year to provide critical services to the people -- have won TIME's 2020 Person of the Year Reader Poll.

TIME said "these heroes" won with 6.5 per cent of the more than 8 million votes cast in this year's poll, that had asked readers to select the person or group of people who had the greatest influence on 2020.

"Essential workers beat out some 80 other candidates, including famed figures like (US) President Donald Trump, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Pope Francis, for the readers' top pick," TIME said.

​ALSO READ | Anthony Fauci's 'Wear a mask' plea tops Yale list of 2020 notable quotes, here are others that made the cut

It added that this year's reader poll results also highlighted several other figures and groups who stood out during an unprecedented and gruelling year.

Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, who "emerged as a trusted figure amid COVID-19 misinformation", came in at second spot with 5 per cent of the votes.

"Fauci has been on the receiving end of President (Donald) Trump's public wrath as he raised the alarm about the US' failure to contain the virus, and continues to be one of the most authoritative voices in the country on combating COVID-19," TIME said.

Coming in at third place were firefighters with 4.3 per cent of the votes.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra teacher Ranjitsinh Disale wins Global Teacher Prize 2020

"Having repeatedly risked their lives to battle historic wildfires all over the world this year, from Australia to the Western United States," Time said.

The Black Lives Matter activists who "led and inspired global demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality" after the killing of several African Americans, including George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, followed in next in the reader poll with 4 per cent of the votes.

US President-elect Joe Biden, who beat incumbent Trump in a historic presidential election that saw record-breaking turnout, garnered 3.8 per cent of the votes, finishing at fifth place.

TIME editors will later this week announce the 'Person Of The Year'.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TIME 2020 Person of the Year Reader Poll Essential workers COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp