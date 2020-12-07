Iraq welcomes Pope 2021 visit as 'message of peace'
President Barham Saleh officially invited Pope Francis to visit Iraq in July 2019, hoping it would help the country "heal" after years of strife.
BAGHDAD: Pope Francis's visit to Iraq in March will be a "historic event", the government in Baghdad said after the Vatican announced Monday the pontiff's first trip since the coronavirus pandemic.
"It symbolises a message of peace to Iraq and the whole region," the foreign ministry said in a statement.
A few hundred thousand Christians are left in Iraq following sectarian warfare after the 2003 US-led invasion and the Islamic State group's sweep through a third of the country in 2014.