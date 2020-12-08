STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Blasts badly damage two Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands

Nobody was injured in the blasts in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, and in a small town in the North Brabant province.

Published: 08th December 2020 07:20 PM

Blast, Fire

Representational image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

AALSMEER: Two Polish supermarkets in the Netherlands were badly damaged by explosions early Tuesday, police said.

Nobody was injured in the blasts in Aalsmeer, near Amsterdam, and in a small town in the North Brabant province.

It was not immediately clear if the explosions were linked. Both stores were called Biedronka, but are not part of a large network of budget stores of the same name in Poland.

Amsterdam police appealed for witnesses to the blast in Aalsmeer, which happened around 3 am (0200 GMT) and caused major damage to the store and nearby buildings as well as setting a parked car ablaze.

It's a miracle nobody was injured, Mayor Gido Oude Kotte told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

Forensic investigators were picking through charred wreckage in the supermarket in Aalsmeer on Tuesday.

Police said they evacuated some 20 people as a precaution after a blast at the Polish store in Heeswijk-Dinther destroyed much of the store and damaged nearby buildings.

There are dozens of Polish stores dotted across the Netherlands, a popular destination for workers from Poland.

