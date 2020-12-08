STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Imran Khan unfollows everyone on Twitter, gets trolled

While not many comments have been made on Khan unfollowing everyone, people seem to have not like him unfollowing his first wife.

Published: 08th December 2020 02:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2020 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. | (Photo | AP)

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has unfollowed everyone from his Twitter account, including his first wife Jemima Goldsmith. But Twitteratis trolled him for feeling "inferior to former PM Nawaz Sharif".

According to a report by The News International, on Monday evening, users of Pakistani Twitter space noticed that PM Imran Khan was no longer following anyone on Twitter from his official @ImranKhanPTI account.

Meanwhile, the Twitteratis have noticed that he unfollowed Jemima Goldsmith, a film producer and his former wife.

Imran Khan, who had created his Twitter profile in 2010, had continued to follow his first wife Jemima Goldsmith even after parting ways with her and getting married twice.

While not many comments have been made on Khan unfollowing everyone, people seem to have not like him unfollowing his first wife.

"Bro @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed @Jemima_Khan?!?!" said one of the Twitter users.

"Imran Khan visited Nawaz Sharif's @NawazSharifMNS Twitter timeline, realised NS does not follow anybody. Got angry that this might reflect poorly on him. Went back to his own timeline and unfollowed all his MNAs and ex-wife," another user said.

Another user said, "Even though @ImranKhanPTI unfollowed everyone but I am sure something inside Jemima just broke."

"Baqi sub to theik hai khan sahib ne jemima ko b unfollow kr dyia (Unfollowing is still ok but Imran Khan unfollowed even Jemima?)," said one of the Twitteratis.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran khan Twitter
India Matters
For representational purposes
UN health agency's life-saving advice for the holidays: Don't hug
Pigs roaming freely in the streets at Kobbarithota in Eluru on Monday. (Photo| P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Amid mystery illness' outbreak, locals in AP live nightmare with filth, pig menace
Mount Everest (File Photo | AFP)
Mt Everest now stands 8,448.86 metres tall, announce Nepal and China
90 year old Margaret Keenan, the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, administered by nurse May Parsons. (Photo | AP)
'Turning point': British grandma first in world to receive Pfizer Covid vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
The farmers are protesting new laws they say will result in their exploitation by corporations, eventually rendering them landless. PM Narendra Modi's government, rattled by the growing rebellion, insists the reforms will benefit them. But the farmers aren’t yielding. (Photo | AP)
It's our way or the highway: Angry Indian farmers besiege Delhi
Malayalam moviegoers love Lijo Jose Pellissery. The Film Federation of India's decision to send 'Jallikattu' to compete in International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards might thrill Keralites but definitely won't surprise them. Here are five m
'Jallikattu' is going to Oscars: Five must-watch Lijo Jose Pellissery films for movie buffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp