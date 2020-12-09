STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Four, including 3 Indian-origin men, charged for cheating Football Association of Singapore

Rikram Jit Singh was the deputy director of commercial and business development and conspired with his wife Assay Kirin Kames to get fake bills submitted to FAS.

Published: 09th December 2020 04:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Four employees, including three Indian-origin men, have been charged for cheating and causing loss to the Football Association of Singapore by submitting fake invoices, a media report said on Wednesday.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Rikram Jit Singh was the deputy director of commercial and business development at the FAS and conspired with his wife Assay Kirin Kames, who was the director of a sports good company, to get fake bills submitted to FAS.

Later under Singh's direction, payment of 181,875 Singapore dollars was made to the firm between 2017 and 2018 causing loss to the FAS, Channel News Asia reported.

After Asya quit the All Resources Network Company, Singh also conspired with her successor Shankar Suppiah and kept on getting the fake invoices submitted to FAS.

Invoices from All Resource Network were submitted to FAS, concealing the alleged fact of Singh’s involvement with the company, said CPIB.

Singh and Asya face 28 charges each for cheating with abetment and two charges for cheating with abetment punishable with imprisonment.

Singh and Asya face a further 15 charges for cheating with abetment for allegedly conspiring with Shankar and another man, Pallaniappan Ravindran, who was at the time the director of Myriad Sports and Events.

The four are accused of working together in some instances to submit quotations from Myriad Sports and Events to FAS, which concealed the alleged fact that the work on the said quotations would be carried out by All Resource Network instead of Myriad Sports and Events.

"This alleged dishonesty induced FAS to award the said works to Myriad Sports and Events, and deliver a sum amounting to 457,605 Singapore dollars to Myriad Sports and Events between 2016 and 2018," said the report, citing CPIB.

Shankar faces 28 charges for cheating with abetment, as well as two charges for cheating with abetment punishable with imprisonment while Ravindran faces 15 charges for cheating with abetment.

“The CPIB takes a serious view against corruption and other criminal activities such as cheating,” it said.

Anyone convicted of cheating can be sentenced to up to 10 years' jail and fined in Singapore.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Football Association of Singapore fake invoice case Indians in Singapore cheating case
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp