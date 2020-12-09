Four, including 3 Indian-origin men, charged for cheating Football Association of Singapore

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Four employees, including three Indian-origin men, have been charged for cheating and causing loss to the Football Association of Singapore by submitting fake invoices, a media report said on Wednesday.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Rikram Jit Singh was the deputy director of commercial and business development at the FAS and conspired with his wife Assay Kirin Kames, who was the director of a sports good company, to get fake bills submitted to FAS.

Later under Singh's direction, payment of 181,875 Singapore dollars was made to the firm between 2017 and 2018 causing loss to the FAS, Channel News Asia reported.

After Asya quit the All Resources Network Company, Singh also conspired with her successor Shankar Suppiah and kept on getting the fake invoices submitted to FAS.

Invoices from All Resource Network were submitted to FAS, concealing the alleged fact of Singh’s involvement with the company, said CPIB.

Singh and Asya face 28 charges each for cheating with abetment and two charges for cheating with abetment punishable with imprisonment.

Singh and Asya face a further 15 charges for cheating with abetment for allegedly conspiring with Shankar and another man, Pallaniappan Ravindran, who was at the time the director of Myriad Sports and Events.

The four are accused of working together in some instances to submit quotations from Myriad Sports and Events to FAS, which concealed the alleged fact that the work on the said quotations would be carried out by All Resource Network instead of Myriad Sports and Events.

"This alleged dishonesty induced FAS to award the said works to Myriad Sports and Events, and deliver a sum amounting to 457,605 Singapore dollars to Myriad Sports and Events between 2016 and 2018," said the report, citing CPIB.

Shankar faces 28 charges for cheating with abetment, as well as two charges for cheating with abetment punishable with imprisonment while Ravindran faces 15 charges for cheating with abetment.

“The CPIB takes a serious view against corruption and other criminal activities such as cheating,” it said.

Anyone convicted of cheating can be sentenced to up to 10 years' jail and fined in Singapore.