Merkel says there is 'still a chance' for Brexit accord

By AFP

BRITAIN: German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday she still saw a "chance" for a deal with Britain on leaving the European Union but warned that the bloc would reject "unacceptable" terms.

Speaking ahead of crunch talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen, Merkel displayed cautious optimism about a post-Brexit trade agreement.

"There is still a chance for a deal," said Merkel, who holds the rotating EU presidency, but warned "we must not endanger the integrity of the common market".

