STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Supreme Court refuses to overturn Trump's Pennsylvania loss

More than a month since the November 3 election, Trump still refuses to concede to Democrat Joe Biden -- who has a seven million-vote lead -- and continues to make baseless claims of fraud.

Published: 09th December 2020 02:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2020 02:50 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court dealt the latest blow Tuesday to Donald Trump's effort to overturn his election loss when it denied his allies' attempt to block the certification of votes in key state Pennsylvania.

The nation's highest court, which includes three Trump-appointed justices out of nine, did not explain its decision, and none of the members expressed dissent.

More than a month since the November 3 election, Trump still refuses to concede to Democrat Joe Biden -- who has a seven million-vote lead -- and continues to make baseless claims of fraud.

Trump and his allies have filed dozens of lawsuits in several key states, almost all of which have been thrown out by the courts.

One of them, brought by Republican congressman Mike Kelly, challenged the legality of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania, a crucial battleground state.

Biden carried Pennsylvania in November's vote, four years after Trump won the state.

After the case was rejected by the state supreme court, the plaintiffs turned to the national Supreme Court, asking it to freeze all electoral operations while they developed their arguments.

In dismissing the case, the Court put an end to the procedure and signaled that it was not inclined to get involved in post-election litigation.

Trump had hoped that the high court, whose bench he has tipped solidly to the right, would intervene in his favor.

In 2000, the Supreme Court halted a recount in Florida, where George W. Bush was only 537 votes ahead of Democrat Al Gore, allowing the Republican to win the election.

The Republican-led state of Texas filed another appeal Tuesday to the Supreme Court, requesting the invalidation of results in four key states, but experts were not optimistic regarding its chance of success.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US Supreme Court Donald Trump US election 2020 US election result Pennsylvania
India Matters
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers' protest: Govt cancels 6th round of meeting with protestors
Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant (Photo | PTI)
Reforms tough due to too much democracy: NITI Aayog CEO amid farmers' stir
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo | AP)
No religious persecution in India, US junks panel charge
Work on Ayodhya Ram temple foundation to start after December 15

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mysterious illness: Traces of nickel and lead found in blood samples of patients
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during inauguration of the construction of the Agra Metro Project via video conferencing Monday. (Photo | PTI)
The digital potential of our nation is unparalleled, says PM Modi
Gallery
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated after scoring two penalties to lead Juventus to a 3-0 win at Barcelona on Tuesday, one-upping Lionel Messi in the renewal of the head-to-head matchup between the two greatest players of their generation. (Photo | AFP)
Barcelona vs Juventus: Best pictures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as GOAT rivalry renewed in Champions League
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp