STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australia pledges AUSD 4 million for joint research with India on COVID-19, farming technology

The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund is financing six new projects, ranging from farming technology to coronavirus detection.

Published: 10th December 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

The AISRF is Australia's largest fund dedicated to bilateral science collaboration. (Representational Photo)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: The Australian government has invested 4 million Australian dollars for a joint study, along with Indian researchers, into the long-term health effects of COVID-19 and its early detection, the Australian Industry, Science and Technology minister announced on Thursday.

The Australia-India Strategic Research Fund (AISRF) is financing six new projects, ranging from farming technology to coronavirus detection.

The agriculture projects focus on developing risk management systems to protect farmers from disasters associated with climate change and demonstrate how food-drying technology using renewable energy can reduce pollution in the food-processing sector.

Apart from new technologies for early detection of COVID-19, the researchers are focusing on the longer-term effects of the virus on the heart and lungs of patients who have recovered.

Australian Minister for Industry, Science and Technology Karen Andrews said she was pleased that work in these important areas would be able to continue after the COVID-19 pandemic had caused significant delays this year.

"This latest funding will enable Australian and Indian researchers to contribute to the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including in crucial screening and diagnostic testing," Andrews said.

"As a result of our shared commitment to finding answers through science and technology, India and Australia have tackled a number of shared challenges since the AISRF was established in 2006, with important progress made in areas including agriculture, energy and health. The Australian government remains committed to our strong, strategic relationship with India, which provides numerous economic benefits for both countries," the minister was quoted as saying by an official press statement.

The Australian recipients of the grants are the University of South Australia, the University of Southern Queensland, the University of Technology Sydney, the Metro North Hospital and Health Service in Brisbane, the University of Adelaide, and the University of Western Australia.

In June 2020, the Australian government had announced that it would commit a further USD 15 million to extend the AISRF for another four years to 2024, bringing Australia's total contribution to the AISRF fund to nearly AUSD 100 million over 18 years.

The AISRF is Australia's largest fund dedicated to bilateral science collaboration.

Till date, the coronavirus has killed 1,41,772 people with 97,67,371 confirmed cases in India, according to the Ministry of Health.

In Austrtalia, COVID-19 has claimed 908 lives along with 28,000 confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 India Australia Ties
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp