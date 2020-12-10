STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UN experts raise concerns over scourge of enforced disappearances and torture in Pakistan

The experts highlighted the government's failure to fully investigate the case of human rights defender Idris Khattak who was taken into custody by Pakistani Military Intelligence last year.

Published: 10th December 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistani human rights defender Idris Khattak

Pakistani human rights defender Idris Khattak (photo| Special Arrangement)

By ANI

GENEVA: UN human rights experts have raised concerns about the scourge of enforced disappearances and torture in Pakistan, calling on the Government to uphold its human rights obligations by initiating prompt, thorough and impartial investigations into such acts.

The experts highlighted the government's failure to fully investigate the case of human rights defender Idris Khattak who was taken into custody by Pakistani Military Intelligence on 13 November 2019 and held incommunicado for over seven months.

In June of this year, authorities acknowledged his detention, but he continues to be deprived of his most basic rights. They urged Pakistan, which was re-elected to the 47-member Human Rights Council in October, to lead by example by showing its commitment to the promotion and protection of human rights.

"There is no question that Pakistan must conduct a prompt and impartial investigation into the circumstances of Mr Khattak's unlawful disappearance, and that those responsible must be held to account - impunity is not an option," the experts said.

Khattak's case is emblematic of a series of documented enforced disappearances in Pakistan, where many human rights defenders are similarly silenced for their legitimate work of monitoring, documenting and advocating against a range of human rights violations and attacks against minorities. "We welcome the fact that proof of life was demonstrated recently when Mr. Khattak was granted his first contact with the outside world in a short, supervised visit from a family member," the experts said.

"However, additional steps must be taken without delay in order for Mr Khattak's most fundamental rights to be restored, including his right to an independent medical assessment, his right to unrestricted access to a lawyer, his right to a trial in full compliance with due process and his right not to be detained arbitrarily."

"Unacknowledged detention exposes both the victims and their loved ones to severe and prolonged suffering that may well amount to torture or to other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment, in clear violation of Pakistan's obligations under international law," the experts said.

"All victims and their families have the right to justice, truth and reparations," said a press release issued by the United Nations.

Pakistani authorities have committed to actively engage with Special Procedures. In the case of Mr Khattak, experts have repeatedly raised their concerns directly with the Government and will continue to closely monitor the situation.

