STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN rights chief expects US will be 'much better' under President-elect Joe Biden

The U.N human rights chief cited concerns about the inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism like that highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement.

Published: 10th December 2020 12:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2020 12:10 AM   |  A+A-

President-elect Joe Biden waves to his supporters (File Photo | AP)

President-elect Joe Biden waves to his supporters (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GENEVA: The U.N human rights chief says she expects the U.S. administration of President-elect Joe Biden will be "much, much better" when it comes to human rights, and warned of shrinking "democratic space" in Hong Kong -- saying her office will be monitoring the rights situation there.

Michelle Bachelet spoke to reporters in Geneva in a catch-all news conference to recap the year and look ahead to 2021.

She cited concerns about the inequalities exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism like that highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement.

​ALSO READ | Donald Trump looks past Supreme Court loss to new election lawsuit

Bachelet hailed "a series of promising pledges" by Biden, on issues like increasing the number of refugees resettled in the United States, an end to construction of the wall on the U.S. -Mexico border and "an overhaul of the asylum system."

She said she hoped the U.S. would return to the U.N. -backed Human Rights Council, from which the Trump administration pulled out amid allegations of anti-Israel bias and an excessive acceptance of governments with dismal human rights records.

"For human rights. I think it (the Biden administration) will be much, much, much better," said Bachelet, noting that she knew Biden "very well" from his time as U.S. vice president and her tenure as president of Chile.

​ALSO READ | Donald Trump tactics to overturn US election could have staying power

"'I am really hopeful on that."

Bachelet also expressed concerns about "the rapidly shrinking civic and democratic space" in Hong Kong since the passage of a national security law in China last year.

She said more people have been arrested and charges with offenses like unauthorised assembly.

"Recent convictions of activists for protests that took place last year risk causing a wider, chilling effect on the exercise of fundamental freedoms," she said.

"We believe that peaceful protest should never be criminalized."

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely," Bachelet added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UN Human Rights Joe Biden US Elections 2020
India Matters
Union Finance Ministry (File photo)
Nine states implement 'One Nation One Ration Card' system: Finance Ministry
Biocon Founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw (L) and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (R)
Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw in Forbes 2020 list of 100 most powerful women
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the foundation stone laying ceremony of New Parliament Building in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
'Historic Day': New Parliament will witness making of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, says PM Modi
Ashwath and his many animal companions. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Meet Ashwath, 22-year-old Chennai youth on animal rescue mission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
After the marriage the bride was admitted to the COVID care centre along with her mother.
PPE Wedding: Rajasthan bride tests positive, couple gets married in COVID care
Farmers at Singhu border during their ongoing protest against the Centres farm reform laws in New Delhi Tuesday Dec. 8 2020. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Farmers receive govt proposal, to decide further course of action after discussion
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp