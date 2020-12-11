STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Cuba's president to drop its dual currency system January 1

Díaz-Canel said in a national radio and television broadcast that the country will revert to using its peso, which has an official exchange rate of 24 for a US dollar.

Published: 11th December 2020 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Photographed through a window, a woman waits to collect money at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba. (Photo | AP)

Photographed through a window, a woman waits to collect money at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana, Cuba. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HAVANA: Cuba will unify its monetary system on New Year's Day, President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced Thursday evening, closing the door on more than 25 years with two national currencies in circulation.

Díaz-Canel said in a national radio and television broadcast that the country will revert to using its peso, which has an official exchange rate of 24 for a US dollar.

It will drop the convertible peso, which is worth about USD 1.

Government officials for several years had conceded the difficulties of having the two currencies and different exchange rates, but they made no move to impose a reorganisation because of worries about the potential negative impact, including inflation.

Most Cubans have been paid in the regular peso, which is worth about four cents.

The stronger currency was introduced as a replacement for the dollars traded on the black market during the island's post-Soviet economic crisis in the 1990s.

Over time, the communist government used the two currencies to set extremely low prices for goods and services considered basic rights and extremely high prices for others considered luxuries, creating distortions that hindered economic growth.

It also bred resentment at Cubans who worked in tourism and had access to the stronger currency.

Cuba is suffering a severe economic crisis arising from its unproductive economy and sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump to pressure the government.

The monetary change "will put the country in a better position to carry out the transformations" needed for strengthening the economy, the president said, though he conceded the change will not be a "magic solution to all the problems."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cuba Cuba currency
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp