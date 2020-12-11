STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

European Union agrees to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 55 per cent by 2030

The leaders had debated climate change measures for eight long hours, dragging a summit that started on Thursday through into the morning.

Published: 11th December 2020 01:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 01:56 PM   |  A+A-

European Council President Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel (Photo| AP)

By AFP

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders agreed on Friday after a long night of wrangling to set a more ambitious target of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030.

"Europe is the leader in the fight against climate change," European Council president and summit host Charles Michel declared on Twitter. European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: "Europe will reduce emissions by at least 55 percent by 2030. It puts us on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050."

The leaders had debated climate change measures for eight long hours, dragging a summit that started on Thursday through into the morning. Poland, backed by some other coal-dependent central European countries had been holding out for guarantees on funding to pay for a clean energy transition.

The debate pushed talks on Brexit down the agenda, and the division took some of the shine off the earlier announcement that the leaders had agreed the EU long-term budget. But as the sun came up over Brussels, the leaders announced their climate breakthrough.             

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European Union Greenhouse gas emissions European Council European Commission
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp