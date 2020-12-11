STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-American among 18 astronauts selected for NASA's manned Moon mission

NASA on Wednesday named the 18 astronauts -- half of them women -- who will train for its Artemis moon-landing programme.

Published: 11th December 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, 43, a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, MIT, and US Naval Test Pilot School, is the only Indian-American in the list. (Photo | Raja Chari, Twitter)

Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, 43, a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, MIT, and US Naval Test Pilot School, is the only Indian-American in the list. (Photo | Raja Chari, Twitter)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An Indian-American is among the 18 astronauts selected by NASA for its manned mission to the Moon and beyond.

NASA on Wednesday named the 18 astronauts -- half of them women -- who will train for its Artemis moon-landing programme.

Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari, 43, a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, MIT, and US Naval Test Pilot School, is the only Indian-American in the list.

He was selected by NASA to join the 2017 Astronaut Candidate Class.

He reported for duty in August 2017 and having completed the initial astronaut candidate training is now eligible for a mission assignment.

"My fellow Americans, I give you the heroes of the future who will carry us back to the Moon and beyond: the Artemis Generation," Vice President Mike Pence said at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Wednesday.

"It really is amazing to think that the next man and the first woman on the Moon are among the names that we just read. We started today reflecting on a great hero of the past. The Artemis Generation are the heroes of American space exploration in the future," Pence said after he introduced the members of the Artemis Team during the eighth National Space Council meeting.

The astronauts on the Artemis Team come from a diverse range of backgrounds, expertise and experience.

Most of the astronauts in the group are in their 30s or 40s.

The oldest is 55, the youngest 32.

The agency's modern lunar exploration programme will land the first woman and next man on the Moon in 2024 and establish a sustainable human lunar presence by the end of the decade, NASA said.

NASA will announce flight assignments for astronauts later, pulling from the Artemis Team.

Additional Artemis Team members, including international partner astronauts, will join this group, as needed.

"We are incredibly grateful for the president and vice president's support of the Artemis program, as well as the bipartisan support for all of NASA's science, aeronautics research, technology development, and human exploration goals," said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.

"As a result, we're excited to share this next step in exploration, naming the Artemis Team of astronauts who will lead the way, which includes the first woman and next man to walk on the lunar surface," he added.

The selected astronauts will help NASA prepare for the coming Artemis missions, which begin next year working with the agency's commercial partners as they develop human landing systems; assisting in the development of training; defining hardware requirements; and consulting on technical development.

They also will engage the public and industry on NASA's exploration plans.

"There is so much exciting work ahead of us as we return to the moon, and it will take the entire astronaut corps to make that happen," Chief Astronaut Pat Forrester said.

"Walking on the lunar surface would be a dream come true for any one of us, and any part we can play in making that happen is an honour," he said.

The other members on the list include Christina Koch and Jessica Meir -- the two astronauts who performed the world's first all-female spacewalk last year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NASA Raja Jon Vurputoor Chari NASA mission to moon
India Matters
Karnataka Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka won't ask IT firms to open offices, WFH may continue: Minister
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal (File photo| PTI)
Govt considering holding JEE Main four times in 2021: Pokhriyal
Image used for representational purpose only
Stroke could follow post COVID-19 recovery, say Bengaluru doctors
When the water is released, due to the pressure it is air that flows out for the first 10-15 minutes. (Photo | Express)
Whistle for water: TN physics teacher's simple solution to perennial problem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp