STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK cuts COVID-19 self-isolation period from 14 to 10 days

The latest change to the rules comes as the latest Office for National Statistics data shows Covid cases falling in most of England and Northern Ireland.

Published: 11th December 2020 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2020 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

A server wearing a face protection mask serves food

A server wearing a face protection mask serves food. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The self-isolation period stipulated for close contacts of people tested positive for coronavirus will be shortened from 14 to 10 days across the UK from Monday, the country's chief medical officers announced on Friday.

The change will also apply to people instructed to quarantine after returning from high-risk countries and means people who have been self-isolating for 10 days or more will be able to end their quarantine starting next week.

"Self-isolation is essential to reducing the spread of Covid as it breaks the chains of transmission. After reviewing the evidence, we are now confident that we can reduce the number of days that contacts self-isolate from 14 days to 10 days," reads the joint statement by the CMOs for England (Chris Whitty), Northern Ireland (Michael McBride), Scotland (Gregor Smith) and Wales (Frank Atherton).

​ALSO READ | Switzerland imposes 7 pm shutdown as COVID-19 sees 'exponential increase'

"People who return from countries which are not on the travel corridor list should also self-isolate for 10 days instead of 14 days. People who test positive should continue to self-isolate for 10 days from onset of symptoms or 10 days from point of taking a positive test if asymptomatic. We urge everyone to self-isolate when appropriate, it will save lives," they note.

According to the latest data, people are most infectious around the time they first develop symptoms and by day 10, only about 2 per cent will still be capable of passing on the virus to others.

​ALSO READ | In Wall Street years, 2020 felt like a decade for markets due to COVID-19 pandemic

The change in the rules reflects this low risk, which was judged not to justify asking people to self-isolate for longer periods.

The latest change to the rules comes as the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data shows Covid cases falling in most of England and Northern Ireland.

However, in the week until December 5, there were increases in case numbers in London and the east of England.

The government will review whether these areas must be moved from a high alert level of Tier 2 under the current tiered lockdown system to the highest level of Tier 3 when a review is scheduled for next Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 Vaccine
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp