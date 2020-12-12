STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bilawal rules out dialogue with govt, says movement to enter second phase on Dec 13

The PPP chairperson, according to Dawn, said that the first phase of the 11-party opposition alliance -- the PDM -- was successful and would initiate the second phase in Lahore on December 13.

Published: 12th December 2020 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari (File | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday ruled out any dialogue with the Imran Khan Government adding that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will enter the "second phase" of its anti-government campaign by addressing a rally in Lahore.

"The time for dialogue [with the government] has long passed. When they talk about reconciliation, they do it out of fear," he said, as quoted by Dawn.

"They are cowards who can't face the people. They must be getting intelligence reports about the number of people gearing up to march to Islamabad," he added.

The PPP chairperson, according to Dawn, said that the first phase of the 11-party opposition alliance -- the PDM -- was successful and would initiate the second phase in Lahore on December 13.

It also reported that The PPP chairman had paid a visit to Maryam at her Jati Umra residence to offer condolences over the demise of her grandmother.

Bilawal hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan accusing him of threatening the Opposition and then demanded Khan must resign.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan changes his stance every day. First, he threatened us [...] and now he's saying I am ready for dialogue and ready to do anything [...]. Let me tell him, that this is not how politics works," he said.

The PPP chairperson said that "it was time for the premier to "realise the situation" and "hand in his resignation."

On the subject of the decision for opposition lawmakers to submit their resignations from the provincial and national assemblies, he said that the PPP would discuss the matter during the meeting of its Central Executive Committee, Dawn reported further.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said that "sitting ministers" were contacting the opposition, adding that she did not see it fit to acknowledge or respond to them.

Nawaz said that Imran Khan "who kept saying for three years that he will not give an (national reconciliation ordinance) NRO", is now contacting the party's senior leadership "to sit down for talks" and solve issues in parliament "without resignations or a long march".

"We don't accept your request. Neither the nation nor the PDM will give you an NRO," she said.

Meanwhile, a disgruntled Information Minister Shibli Faraz hit out at the PDM for moving ahead with staging rallies citing the country's worsening situation due to COVID-19.

"Their panic has increased to this extent that they are taking steps that should have been taken at the very end... They are the sultans of corruption," he said.

The PDM is scheduled to hold its next power show in Lahore on Monday, December 13.

According to Geo News, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said that the government will not grant permission for PDM's December 13 jalsa in Lahore.

He made the statement after a meeting with intelligence officers and the home secretary. Basharat said action will be taken against the organisers and facilitators of jalsas and rallies, it reported further. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Pakistan Democratic Movement
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp