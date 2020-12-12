STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 pandemic has exposed gloomy picture of world, says Antonio Guterres

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke from New York during an online event linked with the Nobel Prize celebrations, a day after the World Food Programme was awarded the 2020 Prize.

Published: 12th December 2020 12:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2020 12:40 AM   |  A+A-

UN chief Antonio Guterres

UN chief Antonio Guterres (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday the pandemic has exposed "long-term fragilities, inequalities and injustices," as the world faces its biggest recession in eight decades amid a rise in extreme poverty and a threat of famine.

"The social and economic impact of the pandemic is enormous, and growing," he said.

"No vaccine can undo the damage that has already been done."

Guterres spoke from New York during an online event linked with the Nobel Prize celebrations, a day after the World Food Programme was awarded the 2020 Peace Prize.

He lamented the lack of a joint response to the pandemic from the international community, saying countries had shown a "fragmented and chaotic" reaction.

"We cannot let the same thing happen for access to new COVID-19 vaccines, which must be a global public good," the UN chief said.

Guterres added that global governance must be based on a recognition that "solidarity is not only a moral imperative; it is in everyone's interests."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antonio Guterres COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic
India Matters
Farmers block the Delhi-Meerut Expressway during their protest against the Centres farm reform laws. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Farmers protest hijacked by 'Ultra-Left', extremist elements: Intel inputs
For representational purposes
100 kg gold ‘vanishes into thin air’ from CBI custody
TTD to allow aged, children for srivari darshan
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Recovery faster than expected; economic indicators encouraging: PM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A model of the proposed new Parliament building in New Delhi Saturday Dec. 5 2020. (Photo | PTI)
New Parliament will fulfil India's aspirations: PM Narendra Modi
People play cricket as the sky is enveloped in smog on the outskirts of New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Health Emergencies: Pandemic and Pollution in Delhi
Gallery
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
From the most talked about TV show to the most shared tweet, check out what trended on Twitter in 2020.
Vijay's selfie, Amitabh's COVID diagnosis, Dil Bechara: Check out what made Twitter trends in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp