'For greater cooperation': Israel establishes diplomatic relations with Bhutan

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: Israel and Bhutan announced Saturday the establishment of full diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The agreement will "open the path to greater cooperation and further strengthen relations" between Israel and the South Asian kingdom, according to a joint statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the deal, writing on Twitter that it is an "additional fruit of the peace agreements."

Last weekend, I spoke with my colleague, the @FMBhutan, Tandi Dorji. We agreed to establish full diplomatic relations between us beginning this evening 12/12/20. We also spoke about formulating a joint work plan in the areas of water management, agriculture, health and more. pic.twitter.com/YSbZLdbmRM — גבי אשכנזי - Gabi Ashkenazi (@Gabi_Ashkenazi) December 12, 2020

He added that Israel was in contact with more countries to normalize relations.

The agreement with Bhutan looks separate from US efforts that have led to the normalization of ties between Israel and four Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, in recent months.

The foreign ministers of Israel and Bhutan held secret talks that resulted in the agreement.

Even in the absence of formal relations, Israel has helped Bhutan in the field of development and agriculture since 1982, the statement said.