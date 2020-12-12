STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trump's legal campaign 'not finished' after Supreme Court defeat, says Rudy Giuliani

This comes after the US Supreme Court rejected a bid by Texas' attorney general to block the ballot of voters in battleground states that favoured President-elect Joe Biden.

President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Rudy Giuliani, US President Donald Trump's personal attorney, on Friday indicated that the President's legal team will continue to challenge the outcome of the presidential elections, even as the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit led by Texas to overturn the vote count in four battleground states, reported The Hill.

"There's nothing that prevents us from filing these cases immediately in the district court in which the president of course would have standing, some of the electors would have standing in that their constitutional rights have been violated," he said in an interview.

"We're not finished... Believe me," he concluded.

According to The Hill, the dismissal of the Texas-led lawsuit was the most significant legal setback suffered by the Republican legal campaign.

The lawsuit was filed by Texas Attorney, a staunch supporter of Trump, seeking to invalidate the election results of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin. Following this, 18 states had joined the state to halt presidential electors in the four states.

An amicus brief was filed by the attorneys general of seventeen states where President Donald Trump was projected as the winner - Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and West Virginia.

This comes as the US President continues to repeatedly question the legitimacy of Biden's win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, and seeking recounts in several states, despite election officials in battleground states having already certified the President-elect's victory in the presidential polls.

Following a series of legal defeats, the US President has refocused his efforts on pressing state lawmakers to replace Biden electors with those who support him and urging members of Congress to decline to certify the election results in January, The Hill reported.

