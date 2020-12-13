STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany tightens virus lockdown rules over Christmas period

Chancellor Angela Merkel said she and the governors of Germany's 16 states agreed Sunday to step up the country's lockdown measures from December 16 to January 10.

Published: 13th December 2020 06:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2020 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel adjusts her mask and comments on the further procedure in the Corona crisis at a press conference. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Germany is closing most stores and schools, and further limiting social contacts in an effort to drive down the rate of coronavirus infections that have remained stubbornly high in recent weeks.

We are forced to act, and we're acting too, Merkel told reporters in Berlin.

Existing restrictions imposed in November failed to significantly reduce the number of new infections, she said.

Germany recorded 20,200 newly confirmed cases and 321 additional deaths Sunday, a high number for the weekend when many local authorities don't report figures.

With the exception of Christmas, the number of people allowed to meet indoors will remain restricted to five, not including children under 14.

The sale of fireworks traditionally used to celebrate New Year's will be banned, as will the outdoor sale of alcohol.

