Donald Trump, White House staffers not among first to get COVID-19 vaccine

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Days after the US Food and Drug Administration approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) said that he along with the White House (WH) staffers would not be among the first in the country to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Quoting The New York Times, The Hill reported that a White House official confirmed that the Trump administration has a plan to prioritise immunisations to those working closely with the President. "People working in the White House should receive the vaccine somewhat later in the program, unless specifically necessary," Trump wrote on Twitter adding that he has asked, "that this adjustment be made".

With regard to the President getting the vaccine, Trump wrote, "I am not scheduled to take the vaccine, but look forward to doing so at the appropriate time. Thank you!"

Trump earlier in the day wrote, that the vaccines are being shipped and on the way wishing the US and the world to get well. "Vaccines are shipped and on their way, FIVE YEARS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE. Get well USA. Get well WORLD. We love you all," Trump tweeted earlier in the day.

According to the American daily, National Security Council spokesman John Ullyot said in a statement earlier Sunday that the senior officials across all three branches of government will receive vaccinations pursuant to "continuity of government protocols established in executive policy."

"The American people should have confidence that they are receiving the same safe and effective vaccine as senior officials of the United States government on the advice of public health professionals and national security leadership," he added.

Pfizer is expected to deliver an estimated 2.9 million doses this week via UPS and FedEx, Gen. Gustave Perna, chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, according to NBC. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on Sunday (local time) signed off on the advisory panel's recommendation to use Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine for individuals of age 16 and older.

The initial doses of the coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to states from Monday morning, said General Gustave Perna, head of the Donald Trump-led administration's Operation Warp Speed. The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use across the country.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, the US continues to be the worst-affected country in the world by the pandemic reporting over 16.2million cases and 299k deaths.