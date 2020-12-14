STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Explosion reportedly strikes ship at Red Sea off Saudi Arabia's Jeddah

While there was no immediate word on what caused the blast, it comes after a mine exploded and damaged a ship off Saudi Arabia last month.

Published: 14th December 2020 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Seagulls fly in front of the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

DUBAI: A maritime group says an explosion has struck a ship off the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an organisation under Britain's royal navy, said the blast happened on Sunday, without elaborating.

It urged ships in the area to exercise caution. Dryad Global, a maritime intelligence firm, also reported the blast. Saudi Arabia's state-run media did not acknowledge the explosion. There was no immediate word on what caused the blast. However, it comes after a mine exploded and damaged a ship off Saudi Arabia last month.

Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have used sea mines before in their long war against a Saudi-led coalition. However, the Houthis have not commented.

