STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israel set to start second phase of human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The second phase of the human trial will involve the participation of approximately 1,000 volunteers.

Published: 14th December 2020 11:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2020 11:55 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: Israel is set to start the second phase of human clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, named Brilife, in the coming days following the successful completion of the first phase, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said.

The second phase of the human trial will involve the participation of approximately 1,000 volunteers.

"The Ministry of Health has approved the continuation of clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), following the successful completion of the first phase," the MoD said in a statement.

"During the first phase, no significant side effects were identified, and two expert committees, both internal and external recommended the approval of the second phase.

As such, the institute completed all the necessary preparations and is ready for the immediate launch of the second phase," the statement said.

The trial will take place at Sheba and Hadassah Medical Centers and will gradually expand to additional medical centres across the country.

The first phase of the human trial that kicked off on November 1 included a series of safety tests with the participation of 80 healthy volunteers (aged 18-55), designated by Sheba and Hadassah medical centers.

"The scientists of the IIBR are Israel's 'elite unit,' and have taken on an extremely important task - saving human lives.

I see great importance in the development of an Israeli vaccine that will continue to serve Israeli society for years to come," Alternate Prime Minister and Defence Minister, Benny Gantz, was quoted as saying in a press statement from the MoD.

The second phase of the trial to be conducted over a period of several months will include extensive safety tests with the participation of 1,000 healthy volunteers aged 18 and over.

The scientists aim to complete vaccine safety precautions, determine effective dosage, and further determine the vaccine's effectiveness in this phase.

Its success will enable the launch of a large-scale trial to test the effectiveness of the vaccine with the participation of up to 30,000 volunteers (Phase 3) in Israel and/or abroad, the MoD said.

IIBR started the first phase of human clinical trials on November 1 after receiving all the necessary approvals from the Ministry of Health and the Helsinki Committee.

The Helsinki Committee deals with research approval and human experiments.

The committee is mandated to ensure the well being and rights of experiment participants and subjects and to ensure that the research/experiment is conducted in accordance with the approved medical guidelines and ethics.

These guidelines are outlined in the Declaration of Helsinki and the various international conventions concerning medical experiments on humans.

It has to also take into account that the process follows laws and regulations which were legislated by the Israeli parliament and the ministry of health with the aim of regulating the issue of medical experiments on humans.

The three stages of the human clinical trial involving over 30,000 volunteers are likely to last till almost mid-2021, and if all goes well the vaccine could be ready for mass use then.

"We are now beginning a crucial phase [in the development of the vaccine], the clinical trials phase.

I believe in the abilities of our scientists and I am confident that we can produce a safe and effective vaccine," Director of IIBR, Prof.

Shmuel Shapira, had said when the trials started.

"The commercial name of the vaccine is 'Brilife'.

The first part of the name, 'Bri', alludes to the Hebrew word for health, 'briut', the second part, 'il' alludes to Israel, and 'life' speaks to the importance of the vaccine," Shapira said.

The vaccine developed by IIBR is based on an existing virus (VSV).

Coronavirus spikes have been 'engineered' onto VSV, allowing the vaccine to attach to cells in the body.

Israel's Health Ministry on Monday morning reported 1,707 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total infection count to 357,859.

The country has reported nearly 3,000 deaths so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 vaccine Brilife
India Matters
A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman to test for COVID-19 by a road side in Jammu, India. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: After five months, daily new cases fall below 23,000, 354 fatalities
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Lockdown fallout? Over 30% women suffered spousal violence in 5 states
In the meantime, there is some hope for the south Kashmir family as some neighbours have pitched in to support of them. (Representational Photo)
Kidney on sale: 28-year-old Kashmiri man puts up ad in newspaper to pay off debt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IIT Madras (File Photo | EPS)
Major outbreak of coronavirus inside IIT Madras, campus placed under lockdown
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus queue up to vote for local elections in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | AP)
Kerala local body elections Heavy polling takes place in the final phase
Gallery
France Football has finally revealed the 11 players who are a part of the Ballon d'Or Dream 11. The final XI was chosen by 140 journalists and in the list, non-European footballers who were not eligible from 1956 to 1994 were included. The 3-4-3 formation
Ballon d'Or 'Dream Team' announced: Diego Maradona joins Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in football's best XI ever. Here's the full team
'Parasite' and 'Black Panther' are among the most Googled movies this year. But which are the other movies that were most searched by users across the globe? Find out here...
Google Trends 2020: 'Parasite' is the most searched movie of the year. Check out the top-10 list here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp