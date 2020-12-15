STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Convicted habitual rapists in Pakistan could be castrated under new law

The law would ensure speedy trial of rape cases against women and children for which special courts would be established throughout the country.

Published: 15th December 2020 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:08 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Convicted habitual rapists in Pakistan could be chemically castrated after President Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved a new anti-rape ordinance.

Alvi's approval came after Pakistan's Cabinet last month approved the anti-rape ordinance, which called for the chemical castration of rapists with the consent of the convict and setting up of special courts for rape trials.

The law would ensure speedy trial of rape cases against women and children for which special courts would be established throughout the country.

The courts will wrap up the cases within four months, the President's office said in a statement.

The concept of chemical castration for first or repeated offenders has been introduced mainly as a form of rehabilitation, and subject to consent of the convict.

The law stipulated that anti-rape crisis cells would also be set up for conducting medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

Also, a countrywide registry of sexual offenders would be established with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority.

The identities of victims would not be disclosed and the disclosure would be a punishable offence.

Police and government officials, who show negligence in investigating the cases, would be jailed for three years along with the imposition of fines.

The officials involved in providing false information would also be punished.

However, the defining feature of the new law is the punishment of castration of habitual rapists.

They would be chemically castrated under the guidance of a notified board.

The law abolishes the inhumane and degrading two-finger virginity testing for rape victims during medico-legal examination, The Express Tribune reported.

The ordinance also bars the cross-examination of a rape survivor by the accused.

Only the judge and accused's lawyers will be able to cross-examine the survivor, it said.

The ordinance followed after Prime Minister Imran Khan announced to bring strict laws to deal with the rising rape incident when in September a woman was forced to get out of car after she ran out of fuel and raped in presence of her minor children.

The two culprits involved in the crime were arrested and are under trial.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Alvi pakistan anti-rape ordinance
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp