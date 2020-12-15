STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Fire at Russian retirement home kills 11

A criminal probe into the incident has been launched and the head of the facility has been detained.

Published: 15th December 2020 05:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 05:26 PM   |  A+A-

Firefighters work at the site of fire in a retirement home in Ishbuldino village. (Photo| AP)

Firefighters work at the site of fire in a retirement home in Ishbuldino village. (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: A fire in a retirement home in Russia's southern Urals killed 11 people while three more were hospitalized with injuries, local officials said Tuesday.

The fire broke out in the early hours in a wooden, one-story building of a private retirement home in a village in the Bashkiria region. A total of 16 people were in the building. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the fire.

Emergency officials said seven men and four women were killed in the incident. The regional branch of Russia's Investigative Committee said the victims of the fire were between 57 and 80 years old.

According to Russian media reports, they were bed-ridden residents of the retirement home.

A criminal probe into the incident has been launched and the head of the facility has been detained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
retirement home Russia fire Fire
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp