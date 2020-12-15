STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan 'Twitter killer' sentenced to death for nine murders

Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, admitted killing and butchering his young victims, all but one of whom were women.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By AFP

TOKYO: A Japanese man dubbed the "Twitter killer" was sentenced to death by a Tokyo court on Tuesday for murdering and dismembering nine people he met on the social media platform.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 30, admitted killing and butchering his young victims, all but one of whom were women.

Shiraishi targeted social media users who posted about taking their own lives, telling them he could help them in their plans -- or even die alongside them.

His lawyers had argued he should receive a prison sentence rather than be executed because his victims, aged between 15 and 26, had expressed suicidal thoughts on social media and so had consented to die.

But a judge dismissed that argument and handed down the death penalty over the 2017 crimes, which he called "cunning and cruel," public broadcaster NHK said.

"None of the nine victims consented to be killed, including silent consent," NHK quoted the judge as saying.

"It is extremely grave that the lives of nine young people were taken away. The dignity of the victims was trampled upon," he said, adding that Shiraishi had preyed upon people who were "mentally fragile".

The judge said the case, which prompted calls for tighter control on social networks, "provoked great anxiety in society, because social networks are so commonly used."

The grisly murders attracted international attention, and the case has been followed closely in Japan, with 435 people reportedly turning up to secure one of 16 available public seats.

When asked if the verdict was audible, Shiraishi, wearing a white mask, stood still and only said: "I understood."

Family members of the victims have spoken emotionally of their continued pain over the case, with the brother of a 25-year-old woman killed by Shiraishi saying his "heart died" when he heard the murderer's testimony.

"It didn't sound at all like he regretted it... It felt like I was being hurt with a sharp knife over and over again."

On Tuesday, the father of another 17-year-old victim told NHK the death sentence was "appropriate".

"I feel like I want to get revenge, but bereaved families can't do anything. I don't know how to vent my anger," he said.

- 'Ready to admit my guilt' -
Shiraishi was detained three years ago by police investigating the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman who had reportedly tweeted about wanting to kill herself.

After she went missing, her brother gained access to her Twitter account, and noticed a suspicious handle, eventually leading them to Shiraishi's residence, where they uncovered a house of horrors on the morning of Halloween in 2017.

Nine dismembered bodies -- with as many as 240 bone parts stashed in coolers and toolboxes -- had been sprinkled with cat litter in a bid to hide the evidence.

Shiraishi has admitted the crimes, telling the court last month: "I'm ready to admit my guilt and incur the punishment without appealing to a high court."

It was not immediately clear if he would stick with the decision to forgo an appeal of the sentence.

Japan is one of the few developed nations to retain the death penalty, with more than 100 inmates on death row, and support for it remains high.

But years usually pass between sentencing and execution, with the last in December 2019, when a Chinese man was hanged for the murder of a family of four.

Shiraishi's crimes reignited debate in Japan about suicide and help for those considering it.

Japan has the highest suicide rate among the Group of Seven industrialised nations, with more than 20,000 people taking their lives annually.

Numbers have fallen since a peak in 2003, but there have been signs that suicide rates are rising again in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Twitter killer murder
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp