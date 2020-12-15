STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mental well-being of Indians in UK hit hard by COVID-19 pandemic: Report

The data released this week found that at the start of the UK-wide lockdown, across all ethnic groups, people reported an increased or persistent loss of sleep over worry.

Published: 15th December 2020 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

mental health, depression

For representational purposes

By PTI

LONDON: The mental well-being of those in the Indian ethnic group in the UK may have been particularly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, an official statistical review has revealed.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), people identifying as Indian reported both greater difficulty with sleep over worry between 2019 and the initial period of lockdown until April this year and also had higher scores than other groups on a measure of self-reported mental health difficulties.

The data released this week found that at the start of the UK-wide lockdown, across all ethnic groups, people reported an increased or persistent loss of sleep over worry.

However, after adjusting for age, over one-third (36 per cent) of those from the Indian ethnic group reported this, compared with less than a quarter (23 per cent) of White British respondents and 18 per cent of those in the Other White ethnic groups.

What the research shows us is how the impact on different ethnic groups varies and how people's circumstances before the pandemic could affect their experience during the first national lockdown, said Glenn Everett, Deputy Director, Sustainability & Inequalities Division.

Financial resilience was lower among Black African or Other Black households before the pandemic, for example, which would explain why these groups found it harder to manage financially during lockdown.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, mental health deteriorated across most ethnic groups during lockdown but was most marked in the Indian group, she said.

Money worries and savings seem to be the dominating factors behind the mental well-being impact.

Most ethnic minorities in the UK also tend to work in more precarious jobs, including on the frontlines in hospital wards, making them more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

In comparison with other ethnicities, people of Indian origin coped relatively better in terms of loss of income over the early part of the lockdown, with 58 per cent able to rely on assets to cover the income drop.

The ONS data also found that those of White British and Black, African, Caribbean or Black British ethnicities were also significantly less likely to have used their savings to cover a loss in household earnings (9 per cent and 8 per cent respectively) than those of Pakistani or Bangladeshi (16 per cent) and Indian (17 per cent) ethnicities.

There were significant differences in the extent to which people from different ethnic groups reported working from home during lockdown.

In April 2020, around 57 per cent of Indian ethnicity respondents reported working from home for some of the time over the previous four weeks than several other ethnic groups.

This compared to 47 per cent of White British and 35 per cent in the Pakistani or Bangladeshi ethnic groups.

Earlier studies have shown that COVID-19 has a more adverse impact on minority ethnic groups in the UK, with working and living conditions largely believed to be behind the disparity of higher death rates among black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups.

Comorbidities such as blood pressure, obesity and diabetes are also believed to play a part in making those of South Asian ethnicity more susceptible to serious illness from the deadly virus.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 mental well-being
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp