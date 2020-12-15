STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nepal's coronavirus tally crosses 2,50,000-mark

With 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 1,7730.

Published: 15th December 2020 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese army personnel prepare to unload from a hearse van, the body of a person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Nepalese army personnel prepare to unload from a hearse van, the body of a person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of 250,000 after 936 more cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health and Population said that the country's COVID-19 tally reached 250,180 on Tuesday.

With 14 more deaths due to COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll has reached 1,7730.

In the past 24 hours, 1,996 people have been discharged from various isolation centres after they recovered from the infection.

Currently, 9,881 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in various isolation centres across the country.

Of the total cases so far, 2,38,569 people have recovered which means the country's coronavirus recovery rate has reached 94 per cent.

