Somalia announces severing diplomatic ties with Kenya

Minister Dubbe told reporters that Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu had been given seven days to leave, and that Somalia's envoys were being recalled from Nairobi.

Published: 15th December 2020 02:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 02:55 PM   |  A+A-

Somalia faces a tense election season that begins in the next few weeks to decide the presidency and parliament. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MOGADISHU: Somalia announced on Tuesday it is severing diplomatic ties with Kenya, accusing Nairobi of "recurring" interference in its political affairs as Mogadishu prepares for long-awaited elections.

Tensions had been rising between the neighbours and the announcement came as Kenya hosted the leadership of Somaliland, a breakaway state not recognised by the central government in Mogadishu which considers the territory part of Somalia.

Information Minister Osman Abukar Dubbe told reporters that Kenyan diplomats in Mogadishu had been given seven days to leave, and that Somalia's envoys were being recalled from Nairobi.

"The Somali government considers the people of Kenya a peace-loving community who want to live in harmony with other societies in the region. But the current leadership of Kenya is working to drive the two sides apart," he said in Mogadishu.

"The government took this decision to respond to recurring outright political violations and interference by Kenya against the sovereignty of our country."

