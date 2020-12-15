STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Vietnam writer jailed for 12 years over articles critical of government

Writer and poet Tran Duc Thach, who was convicted on charges of attempting to overthrow the government, was also sentenced to three years of house arrest.

Published: 15th December 2020 04:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2020 04:27 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

For representational purposes

By AFP

HANOI: A Vietnamese activist was jailed for 12 years Tuesday after writing articles critical of the government and posting them on his Facebook page, nearly a decade since being released from prison for a similar offence.

Writer and poet Tran Duc Thach, who was convicted on charges of attempting to overthrow the government, was also sentenced to three years of house arrest.

The 69-year-old was jailed for three years in 2009 for creating "propaganda against the state", but was among more than 10,000 prisoners granted amnesty in 2011 to mark the country's National Day.

Vietnam's government has stepped up efforts in recent months to muzzle critics and dissidents during the run-up to a leadership transition in January which poses an especially tense period for the Communist state.

Thach was arrested again in April this year and Tuesday's trial in the north-central province of Nghe An lasted about five hours.

"At the court on Tuesday, Thach admitted his crime," state media reported.

He was accused of drafting and posting several articles "distorting economic, socio-political events, blackening and humiliating leaders of party and state" on his Facebook page from May 2019 to March 2020, state media said.

The one-party state has long jailed its critics, though a hardline leadership in charge since 2016 has ushered in an uptick in arrests and convictions.

Thach's jailing came ahead of the party congress scheduled for January, a five-yearly leadership transition where members of the highly secretive Communist Party of Vietnam jostle for influence.

Thach's poetry focuses on life without freedom and justice, and his novels cover human rights abuses and the country's legal system.

His memoir "A Haunting Collective Grave" tells the story of the mass killing of civilians by northern army soldiers in Dong Nai province in April 1975, which he witnessed.

Human Rights Watch deputy Asia director Phil Robertson slammed Thach's detention.

"When is Vietnam going to realise that citizens like Tran Duc Thach should be honoured for their commitment to reform and rights, not persecuted for pointing out shortcomings in government and society?" he said in a statement.

In 2010, the watchdog said Thach had been arrested at least 10 times since 1978.

Earlier this month, Amnesty International accused social media giant Facebook of helping censor peaceful dissent and political expression in the country.

The social network admitted earlier this year that it was blocking content deemed illegal by authorities, while its latest transparency report revealed a nearly 1,000 percent increase in the content it censors on government orders compared to the previous six months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tran Duc Thach Vietnam govt
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp