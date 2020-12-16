STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Democratic push on COVID-19 aid welcomed by some in Georgia

More than 90,000 state residents have already run through their available unemployment benefits, according to Georgia's Department of Labor.

Published: 16th December 2020 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

joe biden

President-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATLANTA: As Congress bargains over more financial relief during the coronavirus pandemic, some of the hundreds of thousands of Georgians who are casting ballots for the Jan. 5 runoffs that will determine which party controls the U.S. Senate are calling for action.

"I think the stimulus is overdue,” said handyman Louis Peters, 64, who voted Monday on the first day of early-in-person balloting in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. He chose Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock over incumbent Republican U.S. Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

The COVID-19 epidemic has done widespread economic damage in the state. An Associated Press Votecast survey in November found 38% of Georgia voters had someone in their household who lost a job or income because of COVID-19. And for some, the situation is getting worse. The federal government at first offered those who were unemployed $600 and then $300 weekly supplements, but those supports are now long gone.

More than 90,000 state residents have already run through their available unemployment benefits, according to Georgia's Department of Labor. More than 300,000 Georgians were receiving special federal unemployment benefits as of Dec. 5, but without congressional action, those will end Dec. 31. That is the same day the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's order blocking evictions will expire, Peters noted.

“I think people are going to start hurting bad now,” he said.

Warnock, and particularly Ossoff, have been trying to highlight the impasse over more aid, blaming Republicans for inaction. Ossoff on Sunday took aim at Perdue during an interview on MSNBC.

“Get on a plane to Washington and vote for $1,200 stimulus checks for your constituents who are hurting right now, senator," Ossoff said. "The fact that they’ve gone eight months without passing direct economic relief for working families and small businesses — they don’t care. They don’t care about the suffering of working people in this country.”

Republicans, though, take credit for the earlier massive relief package, particularly money that flowed to small businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program. They say the Democrats are the real obstructionists.

“While Ossoff’s enablers continue to block additional relief for American families, Senator Perdue is fighting for more assistance so we can overcome COVID-19,” Perdue spokesman John Burke said in a statement Tuesday, referring to Democratic congressional leaders.

Aid talks have intensified in recent days as lawmakers hustle to avoid going home for the holidays empty-handed. Democrats have pushed for a more ambitious package that would extend unemployment benefits, assist hospitals and schools, and include money for state and local governments struggling to balance their budgets because of the pandemic. Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, opposes the state and local government aid and has insisted that a bill include provisions shielding businesses from COVID-19-related lawsuits. In the interest of striking a deal, the two sides indicated Tuesday night that they were willing to compromise on both issues.

Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, in Atlanta on Tuesday to campaign for Ossoff and Warnock, said Perdue and Loeffler would present a “roadblock” to needed aid if they were reelected.

A new stimulus package “should deliver direct cash payments to people right away, when they badly need it to stay on top,” said Biden, who voiced support for a package that would include aid to state and local governments and for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. "Your two Republican senators are not supporting that kind of package. But Jon and Raphael do. There's so much more we can get done.”

Georgia's government has been hit as well. Although tax collections have been strong this fall, lawmakers say they doubt they can restore all the $2 billion-plus in budget cuts made last summer. Trouble in the travel industry has also injured Atlanta, where Delta Air Lines, with more than 34,000 employees, is the region's largest employer, according to the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce.

University of Georgia political scientist and pollster Trey Hood said the stimulus issue may drive turnout, especially on the Democratic side.

But even many Republicans in Georgia say Congress should speed up financial help.

“I haven’t really had a job since March,” said Mark Merchant. The comedy ventriloquist from the Atlanta suburb of Stone Mountain voted on Monday for Perdue and Loeffler because he said he feared giving Democrats a “rubber stamp to invite absolute socialism into this country.”

Merchant said he normally works on cruise ships and in community theaters, but they’re all shut down. He said he worked three nights recently at an Atlanta comedy club, his first gig in months.

“It was convenient since I think my unemployment just ran out,” Merchant said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Georgia coronavirus pandemic US Senate US polls 2020
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp