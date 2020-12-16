STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

French police seize tonnes of World War II weapons and ammunition, detain suspected arms trafficker

The judicial police said that a raid last Friday in the city of Annecy netted a tonne of hunting ammunition and 300 kilogrammes of ammunition for military weapons, as well as nine pistols.

Published: 16th December 2020 01:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 01:58 PM   |  A+A-

French police officers demonstrate on Place de l'Etoile in Paris

Representational image (File photo| AFP)

By AFP

GRENOBLE (FRANCE): French police have seized tonnes of World War II-era weapons and ammunition from caches in southeastern France and detained a man suspected of arms trafficking, authorities said Tuesday.

The judicial police said that a raid last Friday in the city of Annecy netted a tonne of hunting ammunition and 300 kilogrammes of ammunition for military weapons, as well as nine pistols. Police also found material that could be reassembled to produce thousands of firearms in garages in an industrial zone, the judicial police said.

Officers carried out the raids after detaining and questioning a man in his twenties who is suspected of trafficking in weapons. The suspect had been staying with a couple "who knew of the arms trafficking but had not been involved in it," police commissioner Guillaume Fauconnier told AFP.

The weapons stockpiles were found in garages next to a home occupied by squatters. It belongs to a former gunsmith, currently in the hospital, who is a World War II enthusiast.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
French police World War II Annecy WWII weapons seized France arms trafficking
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
One-fifth of world population may not get COVID-19 vaccine until 2022: Study
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Adverse events post-COVID vaccination can't be ruled out: Govt
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (Photo | PTI)
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Ambani
Of the 615 women officers considered for permanent commission, 422 were found fit by the Army Selection Board.
422 women officers to get permanent commission in Indian Army

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: After five months, India's daily new cases fall below 23,000
Childran play in a foggy winter morning in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | EPS/ | Shekhar Yadav)
Cold wave grips Delhi; mercury dips to 4.1 degree Celsius
Gallery
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
This is the world that photographers captured in 2020, a world beset by every sort of catastrophe -- natural and unnatural disaster, violent and non-violent conflict. (Photo | AP)
In 2020, photographers captured a world in distress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp