STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Suspect in Japan anime studio fire charged with murder

Prosecutors indicted Shinj Aoba on murder, attempted murder, arson and two other charges on Wednesday, when his court-approved custody was to expire.

Published: 16th December 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2020 06:17 PM   |  A+A-

a woman prays at a makeshift memorial to honor the victims of a fire at the building of Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio, background, in Kyoto, western Japan.

a woman prays at a makeshift memorial to honor the victims of a fire at the building of Kyoto Animation's No. 1 studio, background, in Kyoto, western Japan. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japanese prosecutors formally filed murder charges Wednesday against a suspect in a deadly fire at a Kyoto anime studio last year, after it was determined that he has recovered enough from his own severe burns and is mentally fit to stand trial.

Police in the southern city of Kyoto did not arrest Shinji Aoba, 42, on murder and arson allegations until late May, 10 months after obtaining a warrant, because they had to wait for him to recover. Authorities also carried out a mental evaluation of Aoba and concluded that he is capable of taking criminal responsibility.

The Kyoto District Public Prosecutors Office said prosecutors indicted Aoba on murder, attempted murder, arson and two other charges on Wednesday, when his court-approved custody was to expire.

Aoba is accused of storming into a Kyoto Animation studio on July 18 last year and setting it on fire, killing 36 people and injuring more than 30. The attack shocked Japan and drew an outpouring of grief from anime fans around the world.

Authorities allege that Aoba was carrying two containers of flammable liquid when he entered the studio’s unlocked front door, dumped the liquid and set it afire with a lighter.

Seventy people were working inside the studio at the time of the attack.

Many of the victims died of carbon monoxide poisoning after failing to escape to the roof, fire officials said.

One of the survivors, an animator, told Japanese media he jumped from a window of the three-story building gasping for air amid scorching heat after seeing a “a black mushroom cloud” rising from downstairs.

Aoba sustained severe burns to his face, torso and limbs and was unconscious for weeks. He still cannot walk and was transferred on a stretcher from his hospital room to a detention center, where an investigation was carried out while his health was carefully monitored.

Japanese television footage that captured Aoba entering the detention center showed his face scarred, eyebrows lost and fingers disfigured, apparently from the fire.

Police have said Aoba told them that he set the fire because he thought Kyoto Animation "stole novels” and that he thought he could kill many people with gasoline.

Kyoto Animation’s hits include “Lucky Star” of 2008, “K-On!” in 2011 and “Haruhi Suzumiya” in 2009. Its new feature film, “Violet Evergarden,” about a woman who professionally writes letters for clients, was scheduled to open in April but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fire was Japan’s deadliest since 2001, when a blaze in Tokyo’s Kabukicho entertainment district killed 44 people in the country’s worst-known case of arson in modern times.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Japan anime studio fire Shinji Aoba Kyoto anime studio
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp