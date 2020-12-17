STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Turkey won't step back on S-400s despite US sanctions

The penalties block any assets the four officials may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar their entry into the U.S. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.

Published: 17th December 2020 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 06:10 PM   |  A+A-

Erdogan

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

ANKARA: Turkey won’t step back from its decision to deploy Russian air defense systems despite U.S. sanctions imposed on the country over the purchase, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Thursday.

In an interview with Turkey’s 24 TV television, Cavusoglu also said Turkey was mulling steps it would take to reciprocate against the U.S. sanctions, but did not say what the steps could entail.

The U.S announced sanctions earlier this week over Turkey’s procurement of Russia’s advanced S-400 system, under a U.S. law known as CAATSA, aimed at pushing back on Russian influence. The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the head of the presidency and three other senior officials.

The penalties block any assets the four officials may have in U.S. jurisdictions and bar their entry into the U.S. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.

It is the first time that CAATSA has been used to penalize a U.S. ally.

“If we were to step back we would have done so before now,” Cavusoglu said in response to a question on whether Turkey would cancel the S-400 deal with Russia.

Cavusoglu added: “Now we are assessing the impact of these sanctions in great detail ... and will take steps accordingly.”

The minister also described the sanctions as “wrong both legally and politically,” arguing that Turkey’s purchase of the Russian system in 2017 predated the CAATSA law.

Cavusoglu said that an improvement of relations between Turkey and the United States would be conditional on President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to address Ankara’s grievances.

Ties between the two have been plagued by numerous disputes, including the jailing of American citizens and local consular staff, U.S. support for Syrian Kurdish fighters considered to be terrorists by Turkey and the continued U.S. residence of a Muslim cleric accused of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

The U.S. had previously kicked Turkey out of its F-35 stealth jet program, saying their use alongside the Russian technology would jeopardize the safety of the fighter jets. Washington also says the Russian system would not be interoperable with NATO systems.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US sanctions Russian air defense systems Turkey S-400 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp