STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will purchase COVID-19 vaccines enough for every citizen: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern

The new agreements secure access to 7.6 million doses from AstraZeneca - enough for 3.8 million people, and 10.72 million doses from Novavax - enough for 5.36 million people.

Published: 17th December 2020 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Photo| AFP

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (File Photo| AFP)

By IANS

WELLINGTON: The New Zealand government will purchase COVID-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax, enough for every New Zealander to be vaccinated, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday.

Xinhua news agency reported that the new agreements secure access to 7.6 million doses from AstraZeneca - enough for 3.8 million people, and 10.72 million doses from Novavax - enough for 5.36 million people. Both vaccines require two doses to be administered, according to a government statement.

The four pre-purchase agreements secured to date are 750,000 courses from Pfizer/BioNTech; five million courses from Janssen; 3.8 million courses from the University of Oxford/AstraZeneca; and 5.36 million courses from Novavax, said the statement. "Our strategy has been to purchase different types of technology, to ensure if some are found in development or in trials not to be a successful option, we will have alternatives available," Ardern said.

"We now have agreements in place with four providers, covering three different types of vaccine technology and we have secured more than enough doses to cover our entire population plus the Pacific."

The AstraZeneca and Novavax vaccines complement the other purchases, and are compatible with existing infrastructure and storage facilities in New Zealand, she added.

"If proven to be safe and effective by New Zealand's pharmaceuticals regulator Medsafe, they will provide broad population coverage for New Zealand and our Pacific neighbors," Ardern said.

This will be New Zealand's largest immunisation rollout ever. The Prime Minister noted that most countries are factoring the process to take all of 2021 and some of 2022 to complete due to its scale and complexity, also due to production and delivery timeframes.

"Our first priority will be to vaccinate border workers and essential staff who are at the greatest risk of getting COVID-19. We expect vaccines to be delivered to our front-line workers in the second quarter of 2021. We are moving as fast as we can, but we also want to ensure the vaccine is safe for New Zealanders," she said, adding that vaccination of the general public will begin in the second half of the year.

The country's overall coronavirus caseload and death toll stands at 2,100 and 25, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New Zealand government COVID19 Coronavirus New Zealand COVID vaccine
India Matters
The CPM-led front continued its love affair with the local body polls, boosting its morale ahead of the assembly polls.
Nothing 'left' to say: Amid gold smuggling scandal, corruption charges, LDF victory stuns all
Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar (R) and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) during a press briefing. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Telecom equipment from China to face curbs as Cabinet approves buying only from 'trusted source'
Pfizer vaccine's dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Who are the major developers and how many have India ordered?
Representational image
Tamil Nadu government to provide free sanitary napkins to women in urban areas under new scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covaxin trial in Kolkata begins from December 2. (File Photo)
Covaxin shows robust immune response, no serious adverse events: Bharat Biotech
World’s biggest iceberg 'A68a' heads for potential disaster
Gallery
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major developers involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
The faces of sports in 2020, new and old, were familiar. But the images that most defined this year, on and off the fields, diamonds, courts and courses all over the world, definitely were not. (Photo | AP)
Photographers capture a COVID struck sports world in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp