STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Coronavirus nearly three times more deadly than flu: Study

Some 16.9 percent of COVID-19 patients died during the period of study - which was during a devastating first wave across Europe when doctors had few therapies to turn to for severely ill people.

Published: 18th December 2020 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

Representational picture of coronavirus (Photo | AP)

By AFP

PARIS: Roughly a year into the pandemic it is clear the new coronavirus is worse than seasonal flu, and a study released on Friday outlined just how much worse, showing a death rate almost three times higher among COVID-19 patients.

The research, using French national data and published in the journal The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, underscored the increased severity of illness for people with COVID-19. 

Researchers compared data for 89,530 patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in March and April this year with 45,819 patients hospitalised with seasonal influenza between December 2018 and the end of February 2019.

Some 16.9 percent of COVID-19 patients died during the period of study -- which was during a devastating first wave across Europe when doctors had few therapies to turn to for severely ill people. This compares to a death rate of 5.8 percent among those with influenza. 

Catherine Quantin, a professor at the University Hospital of Dijon and the French national health institute INSERM who jointly led the study, said the difference in death rates was "particularly striking" given the 2018/19 flu season was the deadliest France had seen in five years. 

The authors note that the difference in the number of hospitalisations -- which saw twice as many people admitted for COVID-19 than flu -- may be partly explained by existing immunity to influenza, either because of previous infection or vaccination. 

Researchers found that more patients with Covid-19 needed intensive care -- 16.3 percent compared with 10.8 percent for influenza -- while the average stay in ICU was nearly twice as long (15 days compared to 8 days). 

The study also reported far fewer children under 18 hospitalised with Covid-19 than with flu -- 1.4 percent compared to 19.5 percent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Flu COVID vs flu
India Matters
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' from Australia
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
New year parties, dance programmes banned in pubs, clubs in Karnataka due to COVID-19
Over 60 per cent people highlighted the need for affordable housing to avoid a similar crisis in future. (Photo | Express)
'Harassed for rent in lockdown, yet migrant workers willing to return to cities'
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Farmers have right to protest, but...': SC to set up panel to resolve impasse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
Nature struck relentlessly in 2020 with record-breaking and deadly weather - and climate-related disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy, fiery year when climate disasters wouldn't stop in 2020
Pfizer-Biontech: The dosage consists of two shots 21 days apart. Trials showed it is approximately 95% effective. (Photo | AFP)
No, Pfizer and Novavax vaccines are not the same. Here are all major companies involved in developing COVID-19 vaccine
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp