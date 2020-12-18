STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nigerian Military frees over 300 students abducted by Boko Haram

On Tuesday the jihadist organization claimed responsibility for last week's attack on the Kankara Government Science Secondary School and the kidnappings of hundreds of its students.

Published: 18th December 2020

Image of Boko Haram jihadist used for representation.

Image of Boko Haram jihadist used for representation. (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

ABUJA: Over 300 boys who were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorist group from a school in northern Nigeria have been freed, Katsina State Governor Aminu Bello Masari announced.

On Tuesday the jihadist organization claimed responsibility for last week's attack on the Kankara Government Science Secondary School and the kidnappings of hundreds of its students. The group's leader Abubakar Shekau said the abductions were made in the name of Islam and against "the Western education." The national security forces were tasked to rescue the kidnapped students.

"We are extremely happy to announce the rescue of the #KankaraBoys from their abductors. 344 are now with the security agencies and will be moved to Katsina this night. They will be given proper medical attention and care before being reunited with their families," Bello Masari tweeted early on Friday.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed gratitude to the security agencies and the regional authorities engaged in rescue operations, saying that the release of the kidnapped boys was "a huge relief to the entire country and international community".

