STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK telecoms company Openreach to create 2,500 jobs

Finance minister Rishi Sunak hailed the announcement, coming one day after he again extended the government's furlough scheme

Published: 18th December 2020 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2020 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

India's outsourcing giants, faced with rising wages at home, are hiring workers in North America, says a media report.

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Openreach, a division of British telecoms giant BT, announced Friday plans for 2,500 new engineering jobs across the UK next year as it upgrades broadband services.

Work on connecting households and offices to faster and more reliable broadband will see supply chains create a further 2,800 jobs, it added. 

"Openreach today bucked the prevailing economic trend by creating 5,300 new UK-based engineering jobs... during 2021," a statement said.

Finance minister Rishi Sunak hailed the announcement, coming one day after he again extended the government's furlough scheme paying the bulk of wages for millions of private-sector workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Throughout this crisis, I've been clear that our number one economic priority is to protect jobs so I'm delighted to welcome this announcement," Sunak said in the joint statement.

Openreach also announced a commitment to upgrade its 27,000 vehicles to electric by 2030.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Openreach British telecom
India Matters
Former TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao (Photo | EPS)
Transstroy, ex-TDP MP Rayapati Sambasiva Rao in CBI net for Rs 7,926 crore bank fraud
Supreme Court (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Affordable COVID care fundamental right, asserts Supreme Court
Australia's Josh Hazlewood, right, celebrates taking the wicket of India's India's Ajinkya Rahane on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval. (Photo | AP)
India records lowest score in Test cricket with 36/9, Australia needs 90 runs to win
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says agri reforms have started benefiting farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Self-styled godman Nithyananda (File photo)
Fugitive Godman Nithyananda announces visa, flight service to his 'country' via Australia
UP Police’s late night act of cremating the Hathras victim drew flak from all quarters.
Hathras Rape Case: CBI files charge sheet against four accused
Gallery
What is it with India and 36? First, there was Sunny Gavaskar's infamous 36 not out in a 60-over World Cup tie. Now, at Adelaide, at the fag end of a pandemic-ravaged  2020 to forget, Virat Kohli's men slumped to a 36 all out that made it to the hall of infamy. Satish Acharya aptly couldn't help but draw the concussion parallel.
Cartoon: Team India fans trouble hurling the 36 bomb
Kamala Harris, Kim Jong-Un were the other foreigners involved in the Indian search list for the pandemic-struck year. Check out which other celebrities won the Indian public's interest the most this year. (Photos | Agencies)
Google Trends 2020: Indians searched more about Kim Jong-Un than Kangana Ranaut, Joe Biden tops personalities list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp