Pakistan's virus monitoring body chief Asad Umar tests positive for COVID-19

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus-monitoring body, National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has tested positive for the virus, he confirmed on Friday. "Just got my COVID test result and it is positive," tweeted Umar, who is also the country's Planning and Development Minister, reported Geo News.

He further informed that he will be isolating at his home. On December 2, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Farogh Naseem had tested positive for COVID-19, according to ARY News. Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate as of now is at 7.59 per cent, with close to 3000 infections and 84 deaths reported over the past 24 hours, reported Geo News.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Pakistan has reached 451,494, along with 9,164 deaths, according to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University.