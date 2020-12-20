STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New restrictions rolled out as 30 new cases found in Australia's COVID-19 cluster

Among the 30 new locally acquired cases, 28 are linked to the Avalon cluster, while investigations are ongoing into the source of the remaining two cases, both of whom live on the Northern Beaches.

Published: 20th December 2020

People wait at a drive through COVID-19 testing station at a beach in Sydney, Australia

People wait at a drive through COVID-19 testing station at a beach in Sydney, Australia. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

SYDNEY: Australia's biggest city Sydney reintroduced stricter restrictions on Sunday as confirmed cases related to a local COVID -19 clusters continued to grow.

The state of New South Wales (NSW) recorded 30 more locally acquired daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday night, and an additional six cases in returned travellers in hotel quarantine, making the total number of cases related to the cluster in Northern Beaches to 68, according to the state's health authorities.

Among the 30 new locally acquired cases, 28 are linked to the Avalon cluster, while investigations are ongoing into the source of the remaining two cases, both of whom live on the Northern Beaches.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Sunday morning announced several new restrictions to be applied to Greater Sydney from midnight Sunday.

Household gatherings will be limited to 10 visitors. One person per 4 square meter rule will be re-introduced for all indoor settings including hospitality venues and places of worship.

A cap of 300 people will apply for hospitality venues and places of worship. Singing and chanting at indoor venues will not be allowed. Dance floors will not be permitted, except for weddings, when a maximum of 20 from the bridal party will be permitted.

Berejiklian said the government will work with health officials to monitor the development and intend to provide further clear advice for the community ahead of Christmas.

"We realise the effect this will have on residents and venues and hope to lift the cap and restrictions as soon as possible," she said.

At the same time, the neighbouring state of Victoria and the state of Tasmania tightened their border restrictions. Greater Sydney and the Central Coast will join Northern Beaches as the red zone as announced by Victoria, and those from these areas cannot enter Victoria from midnight Sunday.

Tasmania listed Greater Sydney as a medium-risk area and travellers are required to have quarantine to enter the island state.

