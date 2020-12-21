STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

South Korea's 5G download speed fastest globally: Report

The country's three major mobile carriers promised earlier this year to spend up to 25.7 trillion won until 2022 to update network infrastructure and establish nationwide 5G coverage.

Published: 21st December 2020 04:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2020 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

5G

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By IANS

SEOUL: South Korea has the fastest 5G download speed in the world, reaching over 350 megabits per second (Mbps), a report showed on Monday.

The country's 5G download speed stood at an average 351.2 Mbps, followed by Saudi Arabia at 272.8 Mbps and Taiwan at 247.7 Mbps, industry tracker Opensignal said, citing data collected between September 1 and November 29 in 15 global markets with 5G networks, reports Yonhap news agency.

The result marks an improvement for South Korea from a previous report by Opensignal in October, which had found the country's 5G download speed as the world's second-fastest after Saudi Arabia.

South Korea was the first country to commercialise the latest generation network in April last year and has racked up just under 10 million 5G users as of end-October, accounting for 14 per cent of the country's total 70 million mobile subscriptions.

The time South Korean 5G users spent connected to the network, however, stood at 24.6 per cent, behind Kuwait at 29 per cent and Saudi Arabia at 27.8 per cent, according to the Opensignal report.

South Korea has yet to commercialise the standalone version of 5G, requiring support from past generation networks, such as 4G LTE.

The country's three major mobile carriers promised earlier this year to spend up to 25.7 trillion won ($23.3 billion) until 2022 to update network infrastructure and establish nationwide 5G coverage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
5G network South Korea
India Matters
Viruses naturally evolve as they move through the population, some more than others. It’s one reason we need a fresh flu shot each year. (Photo | AP)
Are new Covid strains deadlier than previous ones? Here's what we know
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Kamal Haasan rules out alliance with Dravidian parties for TN polls
Islamic world in churn, outcome will dictate future geopolitics
Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo | AP)
Test batting rankings: Kohli closes gap with top-ranked Steve Smith

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A health worker waits to collect swab samples from residents to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Explainer: What all do we know about the new COVID-19 strain?
For representational purpose.
New COVID-19 strain: India, Canada and others suspend flights from UK until December 31
Gallery
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
Former cricket stars have reacted with shock following India's inexplicable batting collapse in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. Here are some of their reactions. (Photo | Agencies)
Sachin Tendulkar to Shoaib Akhtar: Former cricketers slam, troll Team India after embarrassing defeat to Australia
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp