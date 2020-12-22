STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biden taps Indian-American Bharat Ramamurti as National Economic Council member

NEC coordinates the domestic and international economic policymaking process for the Administration, helping to design and implement the President's economic vision.

Indian-American Bharat Ramamurti has been appointed as the deputy director for the NEC. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Joe Biden on Monday appointed Indian-American Bharat Ramamurti as deputy director for the National Economic Council for Financial Reform and Consumer Protection.

The announcement was made as Biden announced additional members of the National Economic Council (NEC). Besides Ramamurti, Joelle Gamble has been appointed as special assistant to the President for Economic Policy and David Kamin, Deputy Director of the National Economic Council.

The National Economic Council coordinates the domestic and international economic policymaking process for the Administration, helping to design and implement the President's economic vision for America.

The staff members announced will, under the direction of NEC Director Brian Deese, and along with other key staff to be announced in the near future, help President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris lift all Americans out of the current economic crisis -- and build a strong, inclusive, and more resilient economy for the future.

Ramamurti is the Managing Director of the Corporate Power program at the Roosevelt Institute. He was also appointed in April to serve on the Congressional Oversight Commission for the CARES Act by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Previously, Ramamurti was the top economic adviser to Senator Elizabeth Warren during her 2020 presidential campaign and senior counsel for banking and economic policy in her Senate office.

Born in Massachusetts, Ramamurti is a graduate of Harvard College and Yale Law School. He lives in Washington, DC with his wife and two daughters.

Biden said that the new appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class.

"Working families are struggling through the deepest, most inequitable economic and jobs crisis in modern history. This is no time to build back the way things were before -- this is the moment to build a new American economy that works for all. Today's appointees have broad viewpoints on how to build a stronger and more inclusive middle class. With their robust experience and qualifications, they will provide the needed voices to guide my administration in overcoming our nation's unprecedented economic challenges," the statement quoted Biden as saying.

In the face of the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said his team is ready to hit the ground running on day one to rebuild an economy that works for working people and all those looking to work.

"These seasoned public servants have the knowledge and experience to act quickly and decisively to address this economic crisis, responsibly open our economy, and put people back to work. And I look forward to working with them to create jobs and opportunity for all Americans," said Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

"President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris share a bold agenda to build our nation back better than before for working families. These individuals join an impressive group of White House staff and advisors focused on making sure every American has a fair shot to pursue and achieve the American dream," said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain. 

