STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Australian who killed, assaulted women gets long prison term

Bradley Robert Edwards, 52, pleaded guilty on the eve of the trial to sexually assaulting two young women in Perth in 1988 and 1995.

Published: 23rd December 2020 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

jail prison murder

Image used for representational purpose only

By Associated Press

PERTH: A judge on Wednesday ordered a long prison term for a man who killed two women and sexually assaulted two others in Australia's western city of Perth more than 20 years ago — crimes connected years later by fingerprints and DNA tests.

Bradley Robert Edwards, 52, was sentenced in the Western Australia state Supreme Court to life in prison and must serve at least 40 years, the longest minimum sentence in the state’s history. The sentence was greeted with applause from the public gallery including victim's relatives.

The two women he assaulted delivered victim impact statements at Wednesday's hearing. “Bradley Edwards now features as the villain of my nightmares and I can’t make it stop,” said one woman, who cannot be named because she is a victim of a sex crime.

Edwards was convicted in September of abducting and killing childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and lawyer Ciara Glennon, 27. He was acquitted of killing 18-year-old secretary Sarah Spiers, who was the first of the three to vanish during nights out in the Claremont nightlife precinct over 14 months in 1996-97.

Spiers’ body was never found. The bodies of the other two were found concealed in scrub land within days of their murders.

Justice Stephen Hall said the confessed rapist’s propensity for violent abductions made it likely that he also killed Spiers.

Edwards pleaded guilty on the eve of the trial to sexually assaulting two young women in Perth in 1988 and 1995.

A renewed police investigation of unsolved crimes in the 1980s and 1990s in recent years had led to Edwards’ arrest in 2016.

Hall described Edwards as a dangerous predator who had sought out vulnerable young women and attacked them for his own gratification.

But Hall declined to rule out parole, saying a life sentence with a long minimum term was appropriate under the circumstances.

Police did not discover until 2008 that a DNA sample from Glennon’s killer had never been tested. But police had no record of whom the DNA belonged to.

A fingerprint left at a Perth house by a male intruder dressed in a woman’s nightie in 1988 eventually led police to Edwards years later.

His fingerprints were on record after the telecommunications technician was convicted of assault for grabbing a woman at a hospital where he was working on the telephone system.

Police started investigating him and extracted his DNA from a soda bottle he'd left in a cinema.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
crime against women Australian Supreme Court
India Matters
Kollywood actor Rajinikanth (Photo | EPS)
Annaatthe crew members test Covid positive, Rajinikanth may go into self-quarantine 
A health worker collects samples in Gandhinagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo| Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Karnataka CM makes U-turn, imposes night curfew across state till January 2
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
UK strain unlikely to affect efficacy of Covid vaccines: Scientists
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Covid immunity lasts at least 8 months, hope for longevity of vaccinations: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The body of Sister Abhaya, a resident of the Pius X Convent in Kottayam, was found in the well of the convent compound on March 27, 1992.
Sister Abhaya Murder Case: Life sentence for Fr Thomas Kottoor, Sister Sephy
In this November 6, 2020, a resident walking through a flooded street looks back at storm damage caused by Hurricane Eta in Planeta, Honduras. As Eta moved back over Caribbean waters, governments in Central America worked to tally the displaced and dead, and recover bodies from landslides and flooding that claimed dozens of lives from Guatemala to Panama. This year has seen record Atlantic hurricanes and western wildfires, devastating floods in Asia and Africa and a hot, melting Arctic. It's not just been a disastrous year, but a year of disasters. (Photo | AP)
The stormy and fiery 2020: When climate disasters wouldn't stop
Gallery
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
From plagiarism controversy to Grammy snubs to glorious wins and big records, and from weddings to publicity stunts the Indian as well international music industries saw several incidents that grabbed eyeballs in 2020. Here's a rewind.
Mega newsmakers from the world of music in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp