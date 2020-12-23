STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Erdogan slams European rights court's 'political' ruling

Demirtas was convicted of disseminating terror propaganda in 2018 and is facing other charges that could see him sentenced to 142 years behind bars.

Published: 23rd December 2020 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (File | AFP)

By AFP

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday blasted the top European rights court's call for Turkey to release Kurdish political leader Selahattin Demirtas after four years in jail.

Erdogan said the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) issued an "entirely political" ruling by publishing its judgement before Demirtas had used up all his legal challenges in Turkish courts.

Demirtas was convicted of disseminating terror propaganda in 2018 and is facing other charges that could see him sentenced to 142 years behind bars.

The 47-year-old led his pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) to its first-ever appearance in the Turkish parliament in 2015 and challenged Erdogan in the 2016 presidential election.

He finished third with almost 10 percent of the vote.

Turkish authorities suspect the HDP of being a political front for outlawed Kurdish militants, who have waged an insurgency against the state since 1984.

Demirtas is also accused of fomenting 2014 protests that spread to Turkey after Islamic State (IS) group jihadists fought to capture the mainly Kurdish northern Syrian border town of Kobane.

That unrest claimed the lives of 37 people in Turkey.

The European court ruled Tuesday that Turkish authorities violated Demirtas's rights to free speech and called his jailing "cover for an ulterior political purpose".

Turkey is bound by the Strasbourg-based court's decision because it is a member of the Council of Europe.

But Erdogan called the court's decision full of "double standards" and "hypocrisy". 

"The ECHR should know that they defend, they stand behind a terrorist," Erdogan said. 

"He is guilty in the eyes of our nation not because of his political beliefs but because he failed to distance himself from terror groups that were responsible for the killing of dozens (of people)," he said.

Erdogan's comments came moments after the ECHR reported being the target of a "large-scale cyberattack" shortly after it published the Demirtas ruling.

The court said the attack disabled its site for several hours.

"At this time, no data appears to have been lost," the court's press agency told AFP.

The ECHR said the identity or origin of the attackers had not yet been established.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Turkey President Recep Rayyip Erdogan European rights court Kurdish political leader release Selahattin Demirtas
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp