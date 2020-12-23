STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over half of Chinese adults now overweight: Official

Chinese children are also increasingly overweight, the report revealed, with 20 percent of 6 to 17-year-olds now heavier than the healthy limit compared to 16% in 2012.

Published: 23rd December 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Obesity

For representational purposes

By AFP

BEIJING: More than half of adults in China are now overweight, official figures showed Wednesday, with increasingly sedentary lifestyles among the country's growing middle class translating to expanding waistlines.

China has experienced rapid economic growth in recent decades that has profoundly changed eating habits -- massively popular online delivery apps make cheap, calorie-rich meals available to city dwellers at all hours.

That growth now means that more than 50 percent of people are overweight for the first time, according to a National Health Commission report published Wednesday, out of which 16.4 percent are considered obese.

That proportion is nearly double the 29 percent of adults classified as overweight or obese in 2002. 

Many adults in China now "exercise too little, are under too much pressure, and have an unhealthy work schedule," Wang Dan, a nutritionist in the northeastern city of Harbin, told AFP.

Chinese children are also increasingly overweight, the report revealed, with 20 percent of 6 to 17-year-olds now heavier than the healthy limit compared to 16% in 2012.

Being overweight is a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes and cancer.

The worst-affected country in Asia remains Malaysia, where around 65% are overweight or obese, according to the WHO in 2019.

Adult obesity is on the rise across the world, in both prosperous regions as well as areas where people are unable to afford healthy diets of fruits, vegetables and protein-rich foods.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China overweight issue Obesity in Chinese population
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the farm laws at Singhu Border in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Latest Hot-Spot of Farmers' Agitation - Shahjahanpur on Rajasthan-Haryana border
Farmers during the protest against Farm bill's at Ghazipur in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)
'Give us date and time': Centre tells farmers it's open for talks on all issues
Gallery
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
OTT brought its own storytelling culture and, in turn, a new set of actors who would fit into such stories. Let us take a look at the actors who made their presence felt, and continue to stay alive in the minds of the audience, primarily owing to their work in the OTT space this year.
Sushmita Sen to Pankaj Tripathi: Bollywood stars who shone on OTT in 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp