Sri Lanka locks down three towns as COVID-19 spread persists

Kosgama, Awissawella and Ruwanwella, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of Colombo, were locked down from Thursday noon.

Published: 24th December 2020 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2020 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

A Sri Lankan municipal health worker arrives in a residential neighborhood to collect samples from people to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lankan authorities on Thursday imposed lockdown on three towns on the outskirts of the capital to contain the spread of COVID-19 during the festive season.

Lockdowns have been applied in dozens of towns and villages since a resurgence of the coronavirus in the Indian Ocean island nation in October.

Schools and key public offices have been closed, public gatherings banned and restrictions imposed on public transport.

The two clusters that emerged in October, one centered on a garment factory and other on a fish market, account for most of Sri Lanka's outbreak.

The confirmed cases from the two clusters have grown to 34,959 on Thursday.

Sri Lanka's total since March is about 38,600.

