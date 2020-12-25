STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Japan ex-PM Abe faces lawmakers on scandal but avoids prosecution

 The case revolves around dinners organised on the eve of government-sponsored cherry blossom viewing parties.

Published: 25th December 2020 04:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 04:01 PM   |  A+A-

Shinzo Abe

Outgoing Japan PM Shinzo Abe (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe apologised to lawmakers on Friday over a scandal involving payments for supporters, a day after prosecutors said they would not indict him in the case.

The country's longest-serving prime minister has denied any wrongdoing, but acknowledged that he had made statements to parliament that were subsequently shown to be false.

"It turned out that I gave explanations that are contrary to the facts," Abe said at the lower house.

"Even though I was not aware of it, I feel a moral responsibility. I deeply regret this and apologise to my fellow lawmakers," he added.

The case revolves around dinners organised on the eve of government-sponsored cherry blossom viewing parties.

His office is alleged to have paid more than eight million yen ($76,000) for the dinners attended by supporters over five years until 2019, failing to report the expenditures as required by Japanese law.

Abe had previously denied that his political office had paid for the dinners. 

He was questioned by prosecutors over the case, but on Thursday they said they would not take further action against him.

- 'Why don't you step down?' -
Abe held a press conference on Thursday for the first time since he resigned earlier this year over health reasons, apologising but insisting he had no knowledge of the payments.

He said he "deeply, deeply" apologised for falsely claiming his office had not paid.

"My political responsibility is very serious. I will do my utmost to regain the people's trust," he said.

In parliament, opposition lawmakers excoriated the former leader.

"You have no intention of finding out the truth at all, and no intention of explaining to the public," said Takahiro Kuroiwa of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan (CDP).

"In a private firm, if the president makes false statements 100 times, then makes an excuse saying he or she was deceived by an employee, is it forgiven?" added Kiyomi Tsujimoto, another CDP lawmaker.

"Why don't you step down as a lawmaker?" she demanded.

Abe's successor, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, has also apologised for making statements about the payments that turned out to be false.

While Suga is not expected to face prosecution, it comes at a bad time for his cabinet, with his approval ratings sinking in part over his handling of a third wave of coronavirus cases.

Abe weathered several scandals while in office, including over the cherry blossom parties, a decades-old tradition intended to honour the great and good for their achievements.

His government was accused of packing the event with supporters, and even inviting a member of Japan's infamous Yakuza mafia.

When the opposition demanded a guest list be produced, it emerged the list had been shredded.

While the government denied wrongdoing, Suga has said he will not hold the event next year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shinzo Abe Japan former Prime Minister payments scandal
India Matters
A health worker adjusts his face shield as he prepares to collect swab samples of people for COVID-19 test. (File Photo | PTI)
Don’t worry about new COVID-19 strain from the UK, advise experts
The New Indian Express' Dakshin Literary Festival 2020 with Bibek Debroy
Dakshin Literary Festival 2020: God's a word from Sanskrit, says Bibek Debroy
For representational purposes
14-year-old Maharashtra boy sets Guinness world record in table tennis
Representational Image
Serum Institute's indigenous vaccine against pneumonia to be launched next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp