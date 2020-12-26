STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal reports 500 new COVID-19 cases, total tally at 257,700

The Ministry of Health and Population said in the last 24 hours three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:37 PM   |  A+A-

A Nepalese health worker prepares vaccines to administer to children at a vaccination center in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 30. (Photo | AP)

A Nepalese health worker prepares vaccines to administer to children at a vaccination center in Bhaktapur, Nepal, Wednesday, Sept. 30. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KATHMANDU: Nepal reported 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country's virus caseload to 257,700, according to official data.

The Ministry of Health and Population said in the last 24 hours three coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

In the same period, 840 people have been discharged from health facilities and hospitals, the ministry said.

Now, the total number of recovered cases in Nepal stands at 249,132.

Presently, there are 6,749 active coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 1,819.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Nepal Coronavirus
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp