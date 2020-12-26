STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Over 50 activists, journalists urge Canada to initiate high-level probe into Karima Baloch's death

Baloch was the first-ever woman President of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO-Azad), one of the largest student bodies in Balochistan.

Published: 26th December 2020 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Late Baloch activist Karima Baloch (Photo | Karima Baloch, Twitter)

Late Baloch activist Karima Baloch (Photo | Karima Baloch, Twitter)

By ANI

TORONTO: Over 50 activists, journalists and intellectuals from all around the world have expressed concerns over the mysterious death of exiled Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto and urged Canadian authorities to initiate a "high-level and thorough investigation" in the matter.

In a statement, Justice for Karima Baloch Collective, a collective of activists, journalists academics, intellectuals and concerned citizens, said that Baloch's "mysterious death is alarming" because it is not the first this year. The collective recalled the death of Sajid Hussain, a journalist who wrote about human rights violations in Balochistan.

Early this year, he was found dead in a river in Sweden after disappearing for two months. Like Karima, he had also sought asylum after receiving threats to his life in Pakistan.

"Unfortunately, in both cases, the police have been not very forthcoming with details and have called them either accidental deaths or suicide, although there are ample reasons to consider otherwise," the statement read.

Afrasiab Khattak of Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), Naela Quadri Baloch of Baloch People's, Congress and Fahem Abed, The New York Times Afghanistan are among those who signed the statement.

The dead body of Baloch, a well-known human rights and political activist who took refuge in Canada after fleeing Pakistan in 2015 due to serious threats to her life in Balochistan, was found in Ontario Lake Toronto harbourfront Monday morning after being missing on Sunday afternoon.

Baloch was the first-ever woman President of the Baloch Students Organisation (BSO-Azad), one of the largest student bodies in Balochistan. She was also a member of the Baloch National Movement and was named as one of the world's 100 most inspirational and influential women in 2016 by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for her courage and bravery.

After moving out of the country for her safety to Canada, she continued raising her voice against the serious human rights violations in Balochistan, including (enforced) disappearances of people, arbitrary arrests, torture and extrajudicial killings.

Baloch was a strong critic of the "Kill and Dump" policy of Pakistani state authorities in Balochistan. In exile, she continued to receive threats for her activism from Pakistan security agencies, proof of which is available with her husband and other family members.

"We, a collective of activists, journalists, academics, intellectuals and concerned citizens of the world express our grave concern over the mysterious death of exiled Baloch activist Karima Baloch in Toronto, Canada," the statement read.

"We urge that Canadian authorities consider the context in which all this is happening and it cannot be ignored. The pattern of Pakistani activists especially the Baloch being abducted, killed, and dumped in mysterious conditions in Pakistan and abroad has raised fears among the Pakistani exiled community, of not just the involvement of Pakistani security agencies, but also other hostile agencies around the world - especially China, that is deeply involved in Balochistan, and the two mysterious deaths this year are of people of Baloch origin," the statement further read.

The Justice for Karima Baloch Collective has requested Canada and other countries around the world to take measures for safeguarding the lives of other exiled Pakistani and global activists seeking safety outside their homelands.

"Therefore we the 'Justice for Karima Baloch Collective' demand the police to initiate ahigh level and thorough investigation into the mysterious death of Karima Baloch taking into consideration all of the above, especially the threats she and her family had been receiving from Pakistani authorities," the statement read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karima Baloch Canada Karima Baloch death
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arya Rajendran (Photo: Special arrangement)
21-year-old BSc student Arya Rajendran to become Kerala's youngest Mayor
Actor and Politician Rajinikanth (File Photo | EPS)
Superstar Rajinikanth hospitalised in Hyderabad due to high blood pressure
Gallery
A man dressed as Santa riding a bike on GST road in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
A pandemic Christmas: Masked up devotees attend mass, follow social distancing norms
The first-ever Filmfare Awards for OTT platforms were announced a few days back. Check out the complete list of winners.
Manoj Bajpayee to Mithila Palkar: Here are winners of the Filmfare OTT Awards 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp