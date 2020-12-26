US lawmakers urge Pompeo to raise concern

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Seven US lawmakers have written to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo raising concerns over the ongoing farmers’ protest in India and urging him to reinforce US’s commitment to the freedom of political speech to his “Indian counterpart”.

“In view of the serious situation, we urge you to contact your Indian counterpart to reinforce the United States’ commitment to the freedom of political speech abroad,” the lawmakers wrote to Pompeo. The signatories include Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, Congress members Brendan F Boyle, Debbie Dingell, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mary Gay Scanlon, and David Trone.

The issue was of particular concern to Sikh American linked to Punjab, and it also impacted the Indian-Americans, the letter said. It added that many Indian-Americans were directly affected as they had family members and ancestral land in Punjab.

“... we are compelled to reach out to you after seeing press that farmers from Punjab, who were marching peacefully in Delhi, were brutally subjected to water cannon attacks, barbed ire barricades, and tear gas by Indian security personnel,” said the letter.