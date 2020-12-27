STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Citizens aged over 60 can sign up for COVID vaccination from Monday: Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the use of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine had been approved for people aged 60 and older.

Published: 27th December 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: The Russian capital of Moscow begins accepting applications for COVID-19 vaccination from people aged over 60 starting December 28, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Sunday. On Saturday, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said that the use of the home-grown Sputnik V vaccine had been approved for people aged 60 and older.

"The Russian Health Ministry has approved the use of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for elderly citizens. That is great. Because the elderly people are the biggest risk group, who are hit hardest by the disease. From Monday, we will start accepting their applications for vaccination," the mayor wrote on his blog.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sergei Sobyanin COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Russian Health Ministry Moscow COVID vaccine
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka may expect Covid-19 surge in coming weeks, says task force
A man reacts as a health worker takes his nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Jammu, India, Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID making itself antibody resistant? India already has 19 variants of coronavirus
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
Anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare (File | AP)
Anna Hazare threatens to launch his 'last protest' for farmers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's renowned sexpert Dr Mahinder Watsa dies at 96 in Mumbai
Tribute 2020: Remembering Irrfan Khan, Kobe Bryant, Rishi Kapoor, SPB, Sushant Singh Rajput, others
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp